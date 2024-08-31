LeBron James has another message for Caitlin Clark’s haters

LeBron James has never made a secret of his fandom for Caitlin Clark. He was at it again on Friday night.

Clark scored 31 points and added 12 assists in her Indiana Fever’s 100-81 win over the Chicago Sky. She even pulled off a savage move during the road game.

Clark definitely gave her fans plenty to gloat about. James took advantage of the opportunity.

“CAITLIN CLARK!!!!! HI HATERS” James wrote on X Friday.

CAITLIN CLARK!!!!! HI HATERS — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 31, 2024

There was not much for the detractors to say as Clark went for her career-high in points while beating the Sky and her college rival, Angel Reese.

Caitlin Clark put on a show in her career-high performance vs. the Chicago Sky 🌟 31 PTS

12 AST

4 REB

1 STL

8-14 FG

5-9 3 PT In just 32 minutes 🔥#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/ohbiEUDPWu — WNBA (@WNBA) August 31, 2024

James is definitely enjoying being a fan this offseason. It was easy to enjoy the show Clark put on.