LeBron James has another message for Caitlin Clark’s haters
LeBron James has never made a secret of his fandom for Caitlin Clark. He was at it again on Friday night.
Clark scored 31 points and added 12 assists in her Indiana Fever’s 100-81 win over the Chicago Sky. She even pulled off a savage move during the road game.
Clark definitely gave her fans plenty to gloat about. James took advantage of the opportunity.
“CAITLIN CLARK!!!!! HI HATERS” James wrote on X Friday.
CAITLIN CLARK!!!!! HI HATERS
— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 31, 2024
There was not much for the detractors to say as Clark went for her career-high in points while beating the Sky and her college rival, Angel Reese.
Caitlin Clark put on a show in her career-high performance vs. the Chicago Sky 🌟
31 PTS
12 AST
4 REB
1 STL
8-14 FG
5-9 3 PT
In just 32 minutes 🔥#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/ohbiEUDPWu
— WNBA (@WNBA) August 31, 2024
James is definitely enjoying being a fan this offseason. It was easy to enjoy the show Clark put on.