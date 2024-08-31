 Skip to main content
LeBron James has another message for Caitlin Clark’s haters

August 30, 2024
by Larry Brown
LeBron James in a purple Lakers sweater

Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) warms-up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has never made a secret of his fandom for Caitlin Clark. He was at it again on Friday night.

Clark scored 31 points and added 12 assists in her Indiana Fever’s 100-81 win over the Chicago Sky. She even pulled off a savage move during the road game.

Clark definitely gave her fans plenty to gloat about. James took advantage of the opportunity.

“CAITLIN CLARK!!!!! HI HATERS” James wrote on X Friday.

There was not much for the detractors to say as Clark went for her career-high in points while beating the Sky and her college rival, Angel Reese.

James is definitely enjoying being a fan this offseason. It was easy to enjoy the show Clark put on.

Caitlin ClarkLeBron James
