LeBron James reacts to Lakers’ head coaching hire

The Los Angeles Lakers have hired Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham as their next head coach, and LeBron James appears to be happy with the team’s choice.

James tweeted a welcoming message towards his new coach on Friday.

“So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!!” James wrote. “Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!!”

So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #LakeShow💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 28, 2022

While James’ tweet suggested otherwise, he reportedly favored a more accomplished coach if given the choice.

But James appears to be on board with the Lakers’ final decision.

The Lakers are looking to turn things around following a disastrous 33-49 season in which they failed to reach the postseason. Ham is replacing Frank Vogel, who won a championship in his first season with the Lakers but was fired two years later. How Ham maximizes Russell Westbrook apparently is a key factor for the Lakers.