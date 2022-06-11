LeBron James reacts to Steph Curry’s impressive third quarter in Game 4

Steph Curry has played well during the third quarter of every NBA Finals game so far, and that continued on Friday in Golden State’s 107-97 win in Game 4 over the Boston Celtics.

The two-time MVP scored 14 points in the third quarter, and had 33 points and six three-pointers in total entering the fourth quarter (Curry finished with 43 points). He scored 15 in the third quarter of Game 3 on Wednesday. LeBron James was one of many who were impressed with Curry’s efforts.

“Chef is INSANE!!!” James wrote on Twitter during the third quarter.

Though they play for rival teams, James has long been a fan of Curry’s, even going back to college.

Here are a few of Curry’s three pointers from the third quarter:

Both Curry and the Warriors have dominated the Celtics in the third quarter this series.

In four games, the Warriors have outscored Boston by 49 points in the third quarter. In Game 1, the Warriors scored 38 points to the Celtics’ 24. In Game 2, Golden State had 35 points to 14 for Boston. The Warriors outscored the Celtics 33-25 in Game 3. In Game 4, Boston was outscored 30-24.

Curry’s 43 points were a series-high for him. He made seven threes and shot 14-of-26 from the field. His play helped the Warriors even the series at 2-2.