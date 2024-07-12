LeBron James reveals whether he will play in 2028 Olympics

LeBron James is just five months shy of his 40th birthday, but he has continued to play at an incredibly high level. Some have even wondered if he will be in good enough shape to compete in the Olympics four years from now, but there is apparently no chance of that happening.

James is hoping to win his third Olympic gold medal with Team USA in Paris this summer. In an interview with Craig Melvin of TODAY that was published on Thursday, LeBron was asked if he has interest in playing in the 2028 Summer Olympics, which will be in Los Angeles. He offered a very firm response.

“No, I won’t be there,” James said. “I’m getting the hell out of that city when the Olympics come to Los Angeles. All right, I’ll live there all year. I will not be in Los Angeles in ‘28. I’m getting out of there.”

That is hardly a surprise, as LeBron is already about to become the oldest player to ever play for Team USA. Reggie Miller was previously the oldest when he competed in the 2002 FIBA World Cup at age 37.

LeBron was recently voted the best player on Team USA by his teammates, coaches and USA Basketball staffers. We doubt anyone will change their mind based on the brick he threw up in a recent scrimmage. Still, aiming to compete in the Olympics at age 43 would be a wildly ambitious goal, even for King James.