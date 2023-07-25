LeBron James wants that Saudi Arabia money

LeBron James has earned more money from playing in the NBA than anyone else in history. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has made close to half a billion dollars in career earnings across 20 NBA seasons. But if Saudi Arabia started calling him with a big-money offer, it seems the 4-time MVP would at least take the call.

The sporting world is going bonkers over Al Hilal’s bid to acquire French striker Kylian Mbappe. The Saudi club is reportedly offering a record-breaking $332 million bid to acquire Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

It’s led to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo trying to pass himself off as a 7-foot Mbappe doppelgänger to get in on the action.

Not long after, LeBron tweeted that he’d be running to Saudi like Forrest Gump if they offered him an equally lucrative one-year deal.

Me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 & @mavcarter for that 1 year deal! ✌🏾🤷🏾‍♂️😁 pic.twitter.com/IX0VSMZYNb — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 25, 2023

LeBron’s tone in the tweet hints that he’s just (mostly) kidding around. James already has a billion-dollar contract from Nike. He also has several more endorsement deals and investments that will keep the money flowing for generations. It seems unlikely that James will forego the final few chances for him to add to his NBA legacy while he still can.

Saudi Arabia has yet to turn its attention to basketball. However, their forays into other global sports suggest it will probably happen sooner or later.

They’ve already long been involved in European football. More recently, the Saudis’ LIV Golf venture eventually yielded them a merger with the PGA Tour. They managed to get their foot in the door by offering top golfers exorbitant contracts. A handful of top golfers crossed over to the LIV Golf side, while others stuck with tradition rather than take the foreign money.

Tiger Woods reportedly turned down a “mind-blowingly enormous” contract that was in the “high nine digits.” With James being the spiritual equivalent of Woods in his own sport, the Lakers star would likely yield a similar offer.

A day may come when James feels finished with the NBA and he would actually be open to a one-year deal for a gigantic pile of money. We’ll just have to wait and see if and when that time comes.