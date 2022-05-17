 Skip to main content
Tom Brady issues interesting challenge to LeBron James

May 17, 2022
by Alex Evans
LeBron James looking on

Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Lebron James’ impromptu Twitter Q&A on Monday revealed some fun tidbits about his life, including his favorite movies (among others, “Gladiator” and “The Godfather”) and his favorite book (“The Alchemist”).

But one question from the greatest quarterback of all time stole the show.

Tom Brady participated in the Q&A, asking LeBron who would win if the two squared off in a five-round hockey shootout.

LeBron believes that he would barely win. He certainly has the size advantage, but Brady’s ultra-competitive streak would make things more interesting.

One NHL team volunteered to host the matchup.

The Dallas Stars took the opportunity to show appreciation to their goalie, Jake Oettinger, who made 64 saves in Sunday’s 3-2 Game 7 loss to the Calgary Flames in the Western Conference first round.

Two of the greatest athletes to ever live competing against each other in a sport neither are too familiar with playing would be must-see TV.

