Bulls provide encouraging update on Lonzo Ball

March 9, 2024
by Grey Papke
Lonzo Ball holds the ball

Dec 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) brings the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls sound quite optimistic about the progress Lonzo Ball is making as he tries to return from a series of brutal injuries.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan told reporters Saturday that Ball has begun doing work sprinting and cutting on the court, and that the team is encouraged by what it has seen from Ball so far.

Ball has not played in over two calendar years due to a knee injury, which has forced him to undergo three different procedures in an effort to address the issue. There have been some encouraging signs from Ball in recent months, though there remains no timetable for a potential return to game action.

Donovan’s previous update on Ball was not quite as optimistic, so this has to be taken as a good sign. Still, there remains no guarantee that he will be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season, even if he avoids any further setbacks.

