Lakers will offer ring to Avery Bradley if they win title

Avery Bradley will not be making the trip to Orlando, but he will not be forgotten if his team ends up going all the way.

In an interview this week with Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, the Los Angeles Lakers guard said that the team will offer him a ring if they win the NBA title.

“Yes, [Lakers general manager] Rob Pelinka made me aware of the Lakers offering me a ring if they win the championship,” said Bradley. “It’s a very kind gesture on their part … In regards to my team, I am positive they will be fine. A championship is meaningful in this league. That energy alone will see them through and I support them.

“Will I accept the ring? I’m neither here nor there about it,” added Bradley, who has yet to win a championship in his career. “I am 10 years in this league. The physical possession of a ring doesn’t make me feel like more or less of a person. I play basketball strictly for enjoyment and to add to the support of my family. Supporting them is exactly what I’m doing right now.”

Bradley chose not to participate in the resumed NBA season due to health concerns with his six-year-old son. The Lakers went on to sign JR Smith as a replacement player for Bradley.

The former All-Defensive First Teamer Bradley had been starting for the Lakers this season and emerged as their best perimeter defender. NBA teams have offered rings to players who contributed much less to a title run, so this seems like a no-brainer goodwill gesture for the Lakers to make for Bradley.