Luka Doncic had bizarre injury mishap with knee

Luka Doncic apparently experienced a mishap straight out of “The Three Stooges” this week.

The Dallas Mavericks star said on Tuesday that he bumped knees with a video coordinator at practice the day before, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. Doncic, who has missed the past three games with knee and ankle issues, stressed however that the mishap was not currently affecting him.

It was previously reported that Doncic yelped in pain after an unspecified incident at practice. That it came at the hands of a collision with a video coordinator is certainly unexpected though.

While Doncic downplayed the impact of the incident, any unnecessary bumps or bruises definitely can’t help his cause. The Mavs are 0-3 in his absence, so they need him back in the lineup as soon as possible. The last thing they need is for Doncic to suffer some Kelly Olynyk-esque misfortune.

