Luka Doncic has nice gesture for victims of Serbia school shooting

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is stepping up for the victims of the recent mass shooting in Serbia.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Thursday that Doncic is doing something nice in the wake of an elementary school shooting this week in Belgrade, Serbia that left eight children and a security guard dead. Doncic has committed to paying for the funeral services of the victims and will also pay for grief counseling for classmates and staff at the school.

Doncic said in a statement on Thursday that he was “heartbroken” by the shooting, which occurred at Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School. The four-time NBA All-Star added that he was working with his foundation to explore “both immediate and long-term ways” of supporting those affected.

I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent children. My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy. — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) May 4, 2023

I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available. #StandWithBelgrade — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) May 4, 2023

The 24-year-old Doncic is a native of Slovenia but has significant family ties to the country of Serbia. Wojnarowski notes that Doncic has several family members (including a grandmother, aunt, uncle, and teenage cousin) who live in the Belgrade area. Doncic’s father Sasa is also a native of Serbia.

Doncic just had an unsuccessful season on the Mavs in which the team failed to make the playoffs (leading to concerns over Doncic’s long-term future). But right now, Doncic is putting all that aside to step up for those in need.