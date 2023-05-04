 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, May 4, 2023

Luka Doncic has nice gesture for victims of Serbia school shooting

May 4, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Luka Doncic in his Mavericks uniform

May 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in action during game three between the Clippers and the Mavericks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is stepping up for the victims of the recent mass shooting in Serbia.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Thursday that Doncic is doing something nice in the wake of an elementary school shooting this week in Belgrade, Serbia that left eight children and a security guard dead. Doncic has committed to paying for the funeral services of the victims and will also pay for grief counseling for classmates and staff at the school.

Doncic said in a statement on Thursday that he was “heartbroken” by the shooting, which occurred at Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School. The four-time NBA All-Star added that he was working with his foundation to explore “both immediate and long-term ways” of supporting those affected.

The 24-year-old Doncic is a native of Slovenia but has significant family ties to the country of Serbia. Wojnarowski notes that Doncic has several family members (including a grandmother, aunt, uncle, and teenage cousin) who live in the Belgrade area. Doncic’s father Sasa is also a native of Serbia.

Doncic just had an unsuccessful season on the Mavs in which the team failed to make the playoffs (leading to concerns over Doncic’s long-term future). But right now, Doncic is putting all that aside to step up for those in need.

Article Tags

Luka Doncic
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus