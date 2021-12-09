Luka Doncic had hilarious response to heckler in Memphis

Luka Doncic does not have any time for your low-grade trash talk.

The Dallas Mavericks star had a funny response to a Memphis Grizzlies fan who was heckling him during their game on Wednesday. Per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News, the fan yelled at Doncic, “Luka, you’re soft!” Doncic then looked at the fan, stuck his tongue out, and kept walking.

The Mavs were up by ten points at the time of the interaction and went on to win 104-96. Doncic finished with a full stat line of 26 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. He clearly felt he did not have to say much to the heckler.

The All-Star phenom Doncic can get a lot more animated on the court at times. But he usually saves that for the teams that he does not like.

Photo: May 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in action during game three between the Clippers and the Mavericks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports