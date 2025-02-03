Reporter shares when Luka Doncic could make Lakers debut

Luka Doncic has been sidelined since Christmas Day with an injury, which has raised the question of when the five-time All-Star will make his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers. It sounds like fans will not have to wait much longer.

During Monday’s edition of “NBA Today” on ESPN, Marc J. Spears reported that Doncic was at the Lakers’ facility on Monday undergoing a physical as part of the blockbuster trade that sent him from the Dallas Mavericks to L.A. Spears has been told that Doncic could return at some point next week, either when the Lakers play the Utah Jazz at home on Monday or for their Wednesday game in Utah.

“I’m hearing he’s targeting next week. The Lakers play at home against Utah next Monday and on the road in Utah next Wednesday, a potential return from his calf injury,” Spears said.

Spears also said there was “a lot of disappointment and anger” lingering for Doncic when he flew into Los Angeles on Sunday night. That quickly dissipated as Doncic let it sink in that he will be playing for such a storied franchise. Doncic also had dinner with Lakers head coach JJ Redick, who was teammates with the 25-year-old in Dallas.

Doncic played in just 22 games with the Mavericks this season. He left the team’s Christmas Day game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a calf injury and has not played since. He is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.

All indications are that Doncic did not want to be traded. He also seems unhappy with the way the Mavericks handled the situation.

Once Doncic moves past the shock of being traded, he will likely embrace the opportunity to play alongside LeBron James for a team that has won 17 titles. He is also in position to become the next great Lakers leader after the 40-year-old LeBron leaves, so the situation should be perfect for him.