Michigan staffer Paige Shiver deletes social media amid Sherrone Moore rumors

Sherrone Moore’s administrative assistant went dark on social media Wednesday amid rumors that she allegedly had an affair with the Michigan coach.

Social media users alleged that Paige Shiver is the woman who allegedly had an affair with Moore, leading to his firing on Wednesday. Michigan’s athletics website lists Shiver as the “Executive Assistant to the Head Coach.”

An Instagram account that allegedly belonged to Shiver was set to private on Wednesday. Her LinkedIn page and X account had also been deactivated after the news of Moore’s firing broke.

Paige Shiver – the staffer with whom Sherrone Moore allegedly had the illicit affair with – has recently switched her Instagram account to private.



She's pictured here, at right. pic.twitter.com/Uz95geHqkr — Justin Spiro (@DarkoStateNews) December 10, 2025

Shiver was promoted to the position of Moore’s executive assistant in 2024. She previously worked as an on-campus recruiting staffer. Her father, Jeff Shiver, is a longtime scout for the Chicago Bears.

Moore was fired as Michigan coach Wednesday for cause, with the school alleging that he had an “inappropriate relationship” with a staff member. The university did not identify the staffer, but said an investigation uncovered “credible evidence” of the relationship.