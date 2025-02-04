Anthony Edwards shares honest thoughts on Luka Doncic trade

Anthony Edwards on Monday admitted that the Luka Doncic trade has put every other star in the NBA on notice.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star addressed reporters after his team’s 116-114 loss to the Sacramento Kings at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. Edwards was unsurprisingly asked to weigh in on the deal that sent Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Georgia alum stated that the trade has reshaped how players feel about their job security.

“I feel bad for Luka, man,” said Edwards.

“I just saw he just bought a [house] and everything in Dallas. That sucks, man. That sucks. … I’m scared. [Timberwolves president Tim Connelly], if you’re going to trade me, let me know, dog. When Luka got traded, everybody is able to get traded.”

Before the Doncic trade, Edwards was widely considered to be among the shortlist of players thought to be untouchable in any trade talks.

While that may still be the case as far as the Timberwolves’ front office is concerned, even players of Edwards caliber may find it hard to completely erase any doubts moving forward.

Edwards tallied 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists in the loss against the Kings, who made a blockbuster trade of their own right on the same day as the Doncic deal.