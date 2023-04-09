Luka Doncic responds to trade request speculation

A report suggesting Luka Doncic could be tempted into requesting a trade from the Dallas Mavericks in the future garnered a lot of attention on Saturday. One day later, Doncic offered his public response to the rumor.

Doncic suggested there was nothing to the report, saying he was happy with Dallas and that there did not need to be any worries about his future.

Luka Doncic: “I’m happy here, so there’s nothing to worry [about].” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 9, 2023

“I’m happy here, so there’s nothing to worry [about],” Doncic said after Sunday’s game.

To be clear, the initial report did not suggest that Doncic was contemplating a trade request anytime soon. The indication instead was that he may be tempted into doing so next summer if the franchise is not showing progress toward winning a title and surrounding him with elite talent.

Either way, the Mavericks have a big offseason ahead of them. Part of that will involve trying to retain Kyrie Irving, who raised some eyebrows with a quote of his own recently.