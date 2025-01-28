 Skip to main content
Fans said the same thing about the NBA Slam Dunk Contest field

January 27, 2025
by Larry Brown
Mac McClungSlam Dunk Contest
Mac McClung in a basketball uniform

The field for this year’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest has officially been set, and it led to the same reaction from many fans.

News emerged on Monday that Mac McClung would be participating in the competition for the third straight year. McClung has won the contest the last two years and is going for three in a row like the Kansas City Chiefs. McClung was the last person to confirm his place in the competition. The other contestants include Stephon Castle, Matas Buzelis and Andre Jackson Jr.

Many people on X felt underwhelmed by the dunk contest lineup.

McClung is known for delivering some spectacular dunks, so he will be worth watching. But the field lacks the big names that might draw more interest in the competition than usual.

The NBA is struggling to make their All-Star Weekend events interesting for the same reason they’ve had trouble with their regular season: star players aren’t taking it seriously. The dunk contest lacks star power, while the actual All-Star Game lacks effort from the players. Those are some problems the league needs to address.