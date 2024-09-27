Magic Johnson has some advice for Bronny James

Johnson was a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday and suggested James spend the upcoming NBA season in the G League so he can develop.

“If I’m Bronny, I would tell my dad, ‘just let me play in the G League all season so that I can develop. He needs playing time. He doesn’t need to be sitting on the Laker bench and not playing. That’s not a knock against him; he’s just not ready. He needs to develop more and then he will be ready because he has some great talent and skills, but he needs to develop those skills at a much better clip if he wants to play 15-20 minutes a night in the NBA or more,” Johnson said.

Johnson was asked whether he thinks LeBron James is pushing for Bronny to team with him on the Lakers and said he didn’t know. The Hall of Famer’s advice is based on what he has seen from Bronny’s game.

The Lakers drafted Bronny in the second round of this year’s draft after the guard played just one season at USC. James’ defense has been lauded, but his offensive game needs work. Regardless of Johnson’s suggestion, Bronny may already be planning to spend plenty of time in the G League to focus on his development. However, there is a belief that he will probably open the season with the Lakers.

H/T TMZ Sports