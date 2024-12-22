 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, December 24, 2024

Magic lose key reserve to season-ending injury

December 22, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read

Article Tags

Moritz Wagner
Moe Wagner before a game

Dec 4, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic have had terrible injury luck this season, and it got worse for them on Sunday.

Reserve forward Moe Wagner will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Wagner suffered the injury during the first half of Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat.

This is a bitter blow for Orlando, as Wagner had turned himself into a very valuable sixth man off the Magic bench. He had been averaging 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game on the season, both career highs, and was receiving early buzz as a potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have also missed time for the Magic this year, with Banchero in particular having been out since October. They have even had some ridiculous minor injuries as well. They will desperately hope that their luck turns soon on that front.

comments powered by Disqus