Magic lose key reserve to season-ending injury

The Orlando Magic have had terrible injury luck this season, and it got worse for them on Sunday.

Reserve forward Moe Wagner will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Wagner suffered the injury during the first half of Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat.

Orlando Magic forward Moe Wagner has suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee, sources told ESPN. Wagner averaged 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 18.8 minutes as a strong candidate for Sixth Man of the Year, ranking second in the NBA in total points off the bench. pic.twitter.com/boMTYgPxWD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 22, 2024

This is a bitter blow for Orlando, as Wagner had turned himself into a very valuable sixth man off the Magic bench. He had been averaging 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game on the season, both career highs, and was receiving early buzz as a potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have also missed time for the Magic this year, with Banchero in particular having been out since October. They have even had some ridiculous minor injuries as well. They will desperately hope that their luck turns soon on that front.