Major twist could emerge in the aftermath of Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

The dust has yet to settle from the fallout of the trade that went down on Monday, when the Milwaukee Bucks pulled the trigger on a deal that sent two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat .

But that hasn’t stopped people from speculating about what’s next for the Bucks.

On Tuesday, NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN talked to ESPN Milwaukee and sounded off on the potential of the Bucks moving on right away from Tyler Herro , who is part of the package the Heat sent to Milwaukee in exchange for Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis .

Asked whether the Bucks would ultimately trade Herro before he even played a game for Milwaukee, Windhorst said that, at the moment, he doesn’t believe such a move is likely, though he didn’t rule out the possibility entirely.

“From what I understand, right now, and there’s a long way to go between now and then, but from what I understand right now, the plan is for the Bucks to keep Tyler Herro ,” Windhorst said.

"From what I understand right now, the plan is for the #Bucks to KEEP Tyler Herro" @WindhorstESPN does not think the Bucks will try to trade Tyler Herro. pic.twitter.com/QrJVI33sLb — ESPN Milwaukee (@ESPNMilwaukee) June 23, 2026

Herro is an interesting piece in the Antetokounmpo trade, mostly because he’s from Wisconsin. He has clear ties to Milwaukee, having attended Whitnall High School in Milwaukee County, Wis., before going to the Kentucky Wildcats to play college basketball.

For now, it will be a wait-and-see approach for Herro, who just finished his seventh season in the league.

Herro entered the NBA in 2019 as Miami’s first-round pick that year. in 394 games with the Heat, he averaged 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists.