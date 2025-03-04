Malik Beasley’s wife Montana Yao files for a split again

Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley and his wife Montana Yao appear to have hit another rough patch in their relationship.

Yao has filed for a legal separation from Beasley, according to a report from TMZ. The two have been married since 2020, and Wednesday will mark the fifth anniversary of their wedding.

Yao cited “irreconcilable differences” with Beasley in the documents and is seeking spousal support.

Beasley and Yao were in the news years ago, when Yao filed for divorce just nine months after the two got married. The filing came shortly after photos surfaced that showed Beasley holding hands with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa.

Pippen eventually opened up about dating Beasley and said Beasley and Yao were separated at the time. Yao made it clear she was unhappy and said she was blindsided by the relationship between Beasley and Pippen.

All of that was more than four years ago, so it sounds like Beasley and Yao must have worked through at least some of those issues. Beasley, 28, and Yao, 27, have two children together.

Beasley signed with the Pistons over the summer. The former first-round pick is having a solid first season with the team. Beasley is averaging 16.6 points per game for the Pistons, who are 35-27 and in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff hunt.