Marcus Smart suspended by Celtics for violating team rule

The Boston Celtics announced on Thursday that Marcus Smart has been suspended for a violation of team rules, and now we know what led to the disciplinary action.

Smart will not play in Friday night’s preseason game against the Miami Heat. Head coach Ime Udoka said Smart is “remorseful” and that the team is handling the situation internally.

Ime Udoka on Marcus Smart suspended for violating team rules: "It’s internal. We’ve handled it. He’s remorseful. We hold Marcus to a high standard … Marcus is one of our leaders that we expect a lot from. He understands that. He’s remorseful. Move on from there." — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) October 14, 2021

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Smart missed the Celtics’ team flight to Orlando this week. Smart did not play in Wednesday night’s exhibition game against the Magic, either.

Smart signed a four-year, $77 million contract to remain with the Celtics back in August. He’s a vocal player who has already tried to establish himself as a leader in practice.