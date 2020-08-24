Mark Cuban does not want Luka Doncic compared to NBA legends

Luka Doncic’s remarkable performance Sunday was one of the best of his young career. It led many to begin comparing him to past NBA legends, most notably Larry Bird, due to his ability to do a little bit of everything.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban doesn’t want to hear it. In his mind, there’s no comparison for Doncic, because the 21-year-old is creating his own legacy.

Don’t try to compare him to others. He is blazing his own path. @luka7doncic https://t.co/yp060IaUoZ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 24, 2020

Cuban isn’t wrong. At the rate he’s going, Doncic will be his own star very soon. Comparisons won’t be necessary.

The NBA world has already been wowed by Doncic’s brilliance. He did it on a bad ankle, too, which is only going to help create his legend.