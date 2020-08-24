 Skip to main content
Mark Cuban does not want Luka Doncic compared to NBA legends

August 23, 2020
by Grey Papke

Mark Cuban

Luka Doncic’s remarkable performance Sunday was one of the best of his young career. It led many to begin comparing him to past NBA legends, most notably Larry Bird, due to his ability to do a little bit of everything.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban doesn’t want to hear it. In his mind, there’s no comparison for Doncic, because the 21-year-old is creating his own legacy.

Cuban isn’t wrong. At the rate he’s going, Doncic will be his own star very soon. Comparisons won’t be necessary.

The NBA world has already been wowed by Doncic’s brilliance. He did it on a bad ankle, too, which is only going to help create his legend.

