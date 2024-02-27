Mark Jackson announces interesting new career move

Mark Jackson is going from national TV broadcasts to a very different mode of media communication.

The former ESPN announcer Jackson announced this week that he is launching his own podcast. The podcast is (fittingly) called “The Mark Jackson Show,” and the first episode was released on Monday.

Jackson explained his decision to venture into podcasting, saying that he had to make an “adjustment” after being fired by ESPN. He also credited New York-area rappers Cam’Ron and Mase, whose “Come And Talk 2 Me” podcast network Jackson is now on, for reaching out to him with the vision.

The moment we’ve all been anticipating has finally arrived: Mark Jackson is launching his own podcast!🔥 (🎥 https://t.co/Aex9GEjKgA) pic.twitter.com/d817hxuPNi — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 27, 2024

Jackson, who played for the New York Knicks from 1987-92 and again from 2001-02, was let go by ESPN after nearly a decade as part of their lead NBA television crew. Longtime broadcast partner Jeff Van Gundy also got laid off by the network in the same round of cuts.

Also the former head coach of the Golden State Warriors, Jackson recently almost landed a new television gig with the Knicks, but it fell through for an unusual reason. Now Jackson is making sure that his voice still gets heard, albeit as a podcaster.