Mark Jackson misses out on Knicks TV gig for weird reason

Mark Jackson was set to make his return to broadcasting with the New York Knicks, but that arrangement is off now for a very bizarre reason.

Jackson was set to join the Knicks and call games on their upcoming road trip, but the team has refused to allow him to travel on their chartered plane, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. He also was not permitted to stay at the team hotel or travel to and from games on the team bus.

The decision was made by team president Leon Rose, and is partly because of the presence of Knicks assistant coach Darren Erman, a former assistant coach during Jackson’s time with the Golden State Warriors. Erman was fired by Jackson in 2014 for taping Jackson and his players without their knowledge, and Jackson, at the very least, still held a grudge years later.

The report states that Jackson could have flown commercial and paid his own way to call the games, but that task would be arduous, especially since Jackson is not being paid extra for his work.

Jackson was set to work as a fill-in for Clyde Frazier on some road trips. Now, he will have to wait for his return to broadcasting, all for a very odd reason.