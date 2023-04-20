Report: Masai Ujiri expected to draw interest from 1 East rival

The Toronto Raptors seem to be at their shakiest point in years, and that might lead the sharks to pounce.

Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports this week that the Washington Wizards are expected by many in the industry to at least inquire about the availability of Raptors president Masai Ujiri. Robbins mentions that Wizards owner Ted Leonsis has indicated that he wants a fresh perspective as well as someone with experience.

The news comes after the Wizards just had a serious front office shake-up, firing GM Tommy Sheppard after two decades with the team. Washington has gone 35-47 in back-to-back seasons and has qualified for the playoffs just once in the last five years.

Ujiri obviously has the credentials. He is regarded as one of the very best executives in the NBA, having put together the Raptors team that won the championship in 2019. Ujiri was also named Executive of the Year back in 2013 when he was the GM of the Denver Nuggets.

Toronto went 41-41 this season and lost in the play-in tournament. With other major changes possibly coming for them, opposing teams may feel that this is their best chance to pry Ujiri away from the North.