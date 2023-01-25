Matt Barnes captured on video spitting in man’s face at game

Matt Barnes was captured on video spitting in the face of another man during an incident on Sunday.

Barnes attended Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The former NBA player got into a heated altercation with his fiancee’s ex-husband on a concourse at the venue.

In a video shared by TMZ Sports, Barnes is seeing spitting directly in the man’s face.

Police were called to the scene to investigate an allegation of battery committed by Barnes.

Though Barnes is shown in the video spitting in the man’s face, the former NBA player claims he is a victim of harassment by the other man, David Patterson Jr.

Barnes, 42, filed in Los Angeles County Court for a temporary civil restraining order two days after the incident, according to TMZ.

Regarding the incident at the NFL game, Barnes claimed in court documents that Patterson Jr. “hunted me down and aggressively confronted me.” He also accused Patterson of yelling profanities and threats at him.

Barnes said in his TRO application that Patterson Jr. has terrorized him for months and even threatened to shoot him.

Barnes was known for being physical and aggressive during his NBA career, which led him to rack up several thousands of dollars in fines from the league. In 2016, he was accused of choking a woman at a nightclub. Barnes also was suspended for his infamous incident with Derek Fisher.