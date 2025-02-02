Mavericks GM drops hint about Luka Doncic’s reaction to trade

Dallas Mavericks fans are not happy that their franchise cornerstone has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, and it sounds like Luka Doncic may not be all that thrilled with the move, either.

The Mavericks and Lakers stunned the NBA late Saturday night when they swapped Doncic and Anthony Davis as part of a three-team deal that also involved the Utah Jazz. Judging by a comment Mavs general manager Nico Harrison made after the trade was completed, it seems safe to assume Doncic is unhappy with the situation.

Harrison told Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News early Sunday morning that the GM reached out to Doncic following the trade. Harrison said he sent a text message and left a voicemail for Doncic but had not heard back.

“My guess is he probably doesn’t want to talk to me,” Harrison said.

Doncic reportedly had no idea the Mavericks were discussing a trade with the Lakers. He may be unhappy with the way Harrison handled the situation, though it appears almost everyone was kept in the dark.

There are also some significant financial consequences for Doncic as a result of the trade. It would not be a surprise if he is upset about that.

Doncic is already one of the biggest stars in the NBA. If he remains with the Lakers, he is in prime position to have the torch passed to him by 40-year-old LeBron James. All of that should appeal to Doncic, even if he is less than thrilled about the trade heard around the world.