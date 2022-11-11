Mavericks have 1 concern about Luka Doncic

Though Luka Doncic may seem superhuman to the rest of us mortals, his team is not so convinced that Doncic can keep this up forever.

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd told reporters on Wednesday that he has one big concern about Doncic, the Mavs’ star player. Kidd is worried about how often Doncic is getting knocked to the floor early in the season, per David Aldridge of The Athletic.

The former NBA point guard Kidd added that the effects of those falls might not manifest themselves immediately but that they can take a toll over the course of a career. “The wood always wins,” Kidd was quoted as saying.

The 23-year-old Doncic is the entire franchise right now for Dallas. He is having an MVP-caliber season with a massive 34.8 points (an NBA-high) to go along with 8.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. Doncic has also made an effort of driving to the cup more often this year, resulting in a career-best 11.2 free throw attempts per contest.

But with the increased aggression inevitably comes increased wear and tear on Doncic’s body. Kidd, who played in the league for 19 seasons, knows that reality all too well. If there is one silver lining though for Doncic and for fans of the Mavs, Doncic looks to have made a diligent effort this offseason to be able to absorb greater physical punishment.