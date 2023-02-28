Mavericks could sign Luka Doncic favorite?

With the Dallas Mavericks tailspinning right now, they may be trying for a vibe boost.

Veteran former All-Star point guard Goran Dragic was officially waived by the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. The move makes Dragic playoff-eligible for a new team since he was waived by March 1.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported after the news broke that the Mavericks are seen as a potential landing spot for Dragic, 36. Jackson adds that Dragic’s former team, the Miami Heat, is not seen as a likely destination since they do not have an open roster spot nor any regular rotation minutes to give him.

Dragic, who averaged 6.4 points and 2.7 assists in 15.4 minutes per game for Chicago this year, is a mentor figure of sorts to Mavericks star Luka Doncic. The two both hail from Slovenia and have played together on the national team (including leading Slovenia to the EuroBasket title in 2018).

Dallas has tried before in vain to sign Dragic, even drawing the ire of their fans when they most recently failed to do so. With defensive specialist Frank Ntilikina serving as the team’s only real backup point guard, it sounds like a very real possibility that the Mavs could circle back to Dragic once again.