Mavericks’ stance on a Kyrie Irving trade is revealed

You can safely check Uncle Drew off the list of offseason trade candidates.

The Dallas Mavericks have been indicating to teams that nine-time NBA All-Star guard Kyrie Irving is not available for trade, veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported to Substack on Friday. Stein notes that the Mavericks have been receiving trade calls for Irving but that they are standing firm in their stance that Irving is not for sale.

Irving, now 34 years old, missed all of the 2025-26 NBA season while recovering from an ACL tear. He is under contract for $39.5 million next season and holds a $42.4 million player option for 2027-28 as well.

The Mavericks have undergone a lot of change over the last several months with the firings of both GM Nico Harrison and head coach Jason Kidd as well as the trade of 10-time All-Star center Anthony Davis . That has naturally led to questions over Irving’s status as well, especially since he is one of the oldest players left on the Dallas roster.

In recent weeks, we had heard that there were four specific NBA teams being mentioned in connection with Irving. Since the Mavericks only went 26-56 this season as well, a full-on rebuild would make plenty of sense for them at this point.

But Irving still played one particularly meaningful role for Dallas during his injury recovery this season. Now it sounds like the Mavericks are still trying to keep Irving around as a seasoned elder statesman of sorts for them.