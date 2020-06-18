Melo Trimble still trying to make it to NBA, had interest from multiple teams

Melo Trimble was one of college basketball’s biggest stars just a few years ago, and he could be back in the public eye again before too long.

The former Maryland star told Jeff Ermann of 247Sports this week that he has signed a one-year deal with Spanish club Montakit Fuenlabrada of Liga ACB, the top basketball league in Spain. Trimble’s deal also allows him to leave the team if he receives an NBA offer.

“I’m still pushing for the NBA,” Trimble was quoted as saying. “No multi-year deals yet.”

Ermann also says that multiple NBA teams expressed interest in Trimble this season but that those conversations ended upon the shutdown of play.

The now 25-year-old went undrafted in 2017 after his standout college career with the Terrapins. He then bounced around G League and Summer League rosters before making stops in Puerto Rico’s Balconesto Superior Nacional and Australia’s NBL, both the top leagues in their respective countries.

Trimble was a true highlight-reel scorer in the NCAA, so maybe he will finally get a chance to bless the NBA with his buckets some time in the near future.