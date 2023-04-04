Miami Heat announce new arena name after FTX debacle

The Miami Heat have officially moved past the forgettable (to put it lightly) FTX era.

The team announced Tuesday that they have entered into a new long-term partnership with leading software company Kaseya (which is headquartered in Miami). As a result of the partnership, the Heat’s home arena will now be known as the “Kaseya Center,” effective immediately.

Kaseya Center 🔥🏀 More information on our new long-term partnership with @KaseyaCorp – https://t.co/jmHfjIeIKe pic.twitter.com/FvwDuj8yM1 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 4, 2023

Front Office Sports reports that the naming rights portion of the agreement is a 17-year deal worth $117 million.

Known as the “American Airlines Arena” from its inception in 1999 to 2021, the Heat’s home arena became known as “FTX Arena” prior to the 2021-22 season (as part of a naming right deals with the cryptocurrency brokerage FTX). But in late 2022, FTX filed for bankruptcy in a highly-publicized collapse, prompting the Heat to terminate the deal. The arena became temporarily known as the “Miami-Dade Arena” as a result.

Miami is 41-37 this season and is on the verge of clinching the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. That means that the “Kaseya Center” is set to host at least one postseason game this year (with more to come if the Heat advance past the play-in tournament).