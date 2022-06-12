Cowboys star goes viral for comments on Draymond Green

Draymond Green has had a miserable NBA Finals, and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons thinks he could do better.

Green struggled again offensively in Game 4 on Friday. Parsons tweeted his frustration with Green’s performance when the broadcast showed a graphic detailing that Green had more fouls than points in the series.

“Man F that!! Warriors sign me to a 10-day contract!!!” Parsons tweeted. “I can put up better numbers in them minutes than this!!”

Green finished Game 4 with two points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He’s scored just 17 points and is 6-for-26 from the field in the series. Green has has yet to make a three pointer.

There have been plenty of off-court distractions and storylines involving Green as well. He’s dealt with profane chants from Celtics fans in Games 3 and 4. Green also got testy with a reporter who questioned him over the Warriors forward’s podcast.

But despite Green’s struggles, the Warriors have evened the series with the Celtics at 2-2 and can take the lead with a win in Game 5.