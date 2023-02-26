Former Rookie of the Year making comeback with Magic

A former NBA Rookie of the Year is making a comeback with the Orlando Magic.

The Magic announced Sunday that guard Michael Carter-Williams is returning to the team. Carter-Williams is signing a two-year contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent Michael Carter-Williams is signing a two-year deal with the Orlando Magic, second year team option, source tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Carter-Williams spent 2019-2022 with Orlando. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2023

Carter-Williams has not played since the 2020-21 season, when he appeared in 31 games with Orlando. He averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on an Orlando team that ultimately went 21-51.

Now 31, Carter-Williams won Rookie of the Year with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014, but that has ultimately proven to be the high point of his NBA career. He even suggested a few years ago that he was contemplating a rather surprising career change, but that never came to pass and now he is back in the NBA.