Mike Brown’s Kings coaching staff revealed

Mike Brown’s coaching staff with the Sacramento Kings has been revealed.

Brown was named the head coach of the Kings on May 8. He started to build his staff and identify his assistants almost immediately. On Friday, we learned that the contracts for his assistants have been finalized.

Brown’s staff will include: Jay Triano, Doug Christie and Luke Loucks.

Sources confirm Jay Triano, Doug Christie and Luke Loucks will all be part of Mike Brown's coaching staff with the Sacramento Kings. We've known this for weeks via @TheSteinLine and @MarcJSpears, but now the contracts have been finalized. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) June 10, 2022

Triano, 63, was previously a head coach twice in his career. He coached the Raptors from 2008-2011 before being fired after a 22-60 season. He also served as the interim head coach of the Phoenix Suns in the 2017-2018 season.

Christie, 52, is a former Kings star who was known for his defensive prowess. He spent this season as an assistant coach on the team, which marked his first season as an NBA coach.

Loucks, 32, played college ball at Florida State. He worked for five years in the Warriors’ organization and spent the last season with the Phoenix Suns in a strategy and evaluation role.

Brown, 52, is currently an assistant coach with the Warriors. This will be his third stint as a head coach.

Brown and his staff will be tasked with trying to get the Kings back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-2006 season.