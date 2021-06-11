Report: Mike Budenholzer could become Pacers coach if fired by Bucks

The music just stopped on Indiana Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren, but the game of NBA coaching musical chairs could just be getting started.

J. Michael of the IndyStar reported this week that Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer will rocket to the top of Indiana’s coaching candidate list if the Bucks choose to move on from him. The former Coach of the Year has one more season left on his contract with Milwaukee.

Budenholzer, 51, is in his third season coaching the Bucks after spending the previous five seasons as coach of the Atlanta Hawks. But he has come under fire in recent years for his perceived shortcomings in the playoffs. The Bucks are currently down 0-2 to the Brooklyn Nets and facing the possibility of their second consecutive second-round exit.

The Pacers are now looking for their fourth head coach in the last five years. The team is reportedly eyeing another well-known veteran coach, but Budenholzer could be the most attractive choice if he becomes available.