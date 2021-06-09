Terry Stotts reportedly a candidate for Pacers head coach job

The Indiana Pacers have joined the list of teams that are looking for a new head coach, and that may open up another job opportunity for Terry Stotts.

Stotts is expected to receive consideration for the Pacers job, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The Pacers are searching for a new head coach for the second time in less than a year. They fired Nate Bjorkgren on Tuesday after just one season with the team. Bjorkgren had been hired last October after Nate McMillan was let go.

Stotts and the Portland Trail Blazers mutually agreed to part ways after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. The 63-year-old had been with the franchise since 2012 and is the winningest coach in Blazers history. He was well-liked by players and is viewed as a strong presence in the locker room, which is something the Pacers felt Bjorkgren fell short on.

Stotts has reportedly received interest from at least one other team, so it would be a surprise if he is unemployed for very long.