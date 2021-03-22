Mike Woodson in mix for Indiana job?

The Indiana Hoosiers may be trying their best to import their next head coach from the NBA ranks.

Rick Bozich of WDRB in Louisville reported Sunday that New York Knicks assistant coach Mike Woodson is believed to have interviewed with Hoosiers athletic director Scott Dolson for their head coaching vacancy. The 62-year-old Woodson is a native of Indianapolis. He also starred for the Hoosiers from 1976 to 1980 under coach Bobby Knight.

Woodson has earned his stripes at the NBA level. His illustrious career includes 17 years as an assistant coach and nine years as a head coach.

Indiana, meanwhile, is looking to hire a replacement for Archie Miller, who was just let go after four seasons coaching the team. Their efforts to lure another favorite son away from the NBA appear to have fallen through. Woodson, however, looks to be very much available.