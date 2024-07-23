Report reveals how much money Russell Westbrook is giving up in Jazz buyout

Russell Westbrook is giving up a decent chunk of change up front to be able to choose his next destination.

Keith Smith of Spotrac reported this week that the former MVP guard Westbrook is giving up a total of $1.7 million in his buyout with the Utah Jazz. Westbrook was just acquired by the Jazz as part of a sign-and-trade agreement with the LA Clippers for guard Kris Dunn but is now free to sign with any team after the buyout (having officially cleared waivers Monday).

$1.7 million might not seem like much to Westbrook, who has made over $340 million in salary over the course of his NBA career. But that is almost half of the $4 million that Westbrook opted into for the 2024-25 season.

Of course, Westbrook can recoup all of that and more by signing with a new team. As a player with over ten years of service, Westbrook is eligible to get $3.3 million, even on a one-year contract for the veteran’s minimum. While no deal is complete yet, Westbrook is widely expected to sign with a top NBA contender for next season.