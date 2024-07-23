 Skip to main content
Report reveals how much money Russell Westbrook is giving up in Jazz buyout

July 23, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Russell Westbrook playing for the Clippers

Mar 3, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook (0) looks on during halftime against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook is giving up a decent chunk of change up front to be able to choose his next destination.

Keith Smith of Spotrac reported this week that the former MVP guard Westbrook is giving up a total of $1.7 million in his buyout with the Utah Jazz. Westbrook was just acquired by the Jazz as part of a sign-and-trade agreement with the LA Clippers for guard Kris Dunn but is now free to sign with any team after the buyout (having officially cleared waivers Monday).

$1.7 million might not seem like much to Westbrook, who has made over $340 million in salary over the course of his NBA career. But that is almost half of the $4 million that Westbrook opted into for the 2024-25 season.

Of course, Westbrook can recoup all of that and more by signing with a new team. As a player with over ten years of service, Westbrook is eligible to get $3.3 million, even on a one-year contract for the veteran’s minimum. While no deal is complete yet, Westbrook is widely expected to sign with a top NBA contender for next season.

Russell WestbrookUtah Jazz
