Nate Oats adds assistant from NBA team to his staff at Alabama

July 3, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Nate Oats at a press conference

Oct 19, 2022; Birmingham, Alabama, US; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats during the SEC Basketball Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Oats is plucking from a level above for next season’s coaching staff at Alabama.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Wednesday that Alabama is hiring Brian Adams of the Detroit Pistons. Adams will now be serving as an assistant on the staff of Oats, Alabama’s head coach.

For most of the last decade, Adams had been an NBA assistant coach under Doc Rivers on both the LA Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers. He had also previously coached as an assistant in college for Harvard and then Marist. Adams joined the Pistons as an assistant coach last season after taking an unusual coaching detour outside of the country.

As for Alabama, they are coming off a stellar 2023-24 season in which they made their first Final Four appearance in program history (before losing to eventually champions UConn). Oats, who has coached Alabama for the last five seasons, already added another former NBA assistant coach to his staff last year and is now doing so again here with Adams.

