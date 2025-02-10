NBA reveals All-Star injury replacements for Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo

This year’s NBA All-Star Game will be keeping the same amount of star power, despite the injury withdrawals of both Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The NBA announced on Monday that Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has been named as the All-Star replacement in the West for his injured teammate Davis. Meanwhile, the NBA revealed earlier in the day that Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young had been selected to replace the Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo.

Davis suffered an adductor strain in his debut for the Mavericks over the weekend and could end up missing time well beyond the All-Star break. As for Antetokounmpo, he is facing a multiple-week absence of his own due to a calf strain.

As a result, Irving, who is posting 24.1 points and 4.8 assists per game this season, gets to make his ninth career All-Star appearance. Young, who is averaging 23.5 points and an NBA-leading 11.4 assists per game, is making his fourth career All-Star appearance after feeling very slighted that he did not make the initial cut. The NBA made the respective decisions based off which player in each conference got the next most votes from head coaches (who decide on reserves), so both veteran guards are thus very deserving of the call to San Francisco for this year’s All-Star festivities.