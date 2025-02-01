NBA center gets traded an hour after his team wished him happy birthday

One veteran big man is having a rather interesting birthday this year.

NBA center Drew Eubanks celebrated his 28th birthday Saturday. Eubanks’ team, the Utah Jazz, marked the occasion by wishing him a happy birthday on their official X page.

Help us wish Drew Eubanks a very happy birthday#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Su7n8sXmTI — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 1, 2025

Unfortunately though, the post ended up being an old take exposed. Almost exactly an hour after that post went up, Eubanks was traded by the Jazz to the LA Clippers. The deal included four total players moving, including an infamous veteran forward.

At 6-foot-10, Eubanks is a decent backup big who was averaging 5.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in under 16 minutes per game this season for Utah. But this is still a lateral move by both teams with the Clippers being motivated by a desire to get under the luxury tax and the Jazz by a desire to add more assets (a second-round pick and cash were also included in the trade).

At least Eubanks gets to celebrate his 28th birthday with a fresh start in Los Angeles. Plus, getting traded on his birthday is not nearly as much of a sucker punch as the literal sucker punch that Eubanks took last year.