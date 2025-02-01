 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing about the PJ Tucker trade

February 1, 2025
by Larry Brown
PJ Tucker looking on

Dec 21, 2019; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker (17) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A trade was made between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz on Saturday, and it had fans saying the same thing.

The Clippers traded Tucker, Mo Bamba, a future second-round pick and cash to the Jazz for Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills. The Clippers are adding a player in Eubanks who has averaged 5.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 37 games this season. Mills is a reserve who has averaged 4.4 points per contest in 17 games this season.

The one player who does not fit into the mix there is Tucker, who has not played this season. The 39-year-old has been away from the Clippers, who had told him they would find a different spot for him — which they have.

Seeing Tucker being included in the trade led fans to all say the same thing — they had forgotten Tucker was still even in the NBA.

Yes, Tucker is still in the league, and he’s getting paid too. He’s in the final season of a three-year, $33 million deal.

Tucker also is unlikely to play for the Jazz. He is likely to negotiate a buyout with Utah, which would allow him to sign with another team.

One benefit to the Clippers for making the trade is that it takes them below the luxury tax ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

The Clippers entered play on Saturday 28-20. Utah is 10-36, which is the second-worst record in the NBA.