Everyone said the same thing about the PJ Tucker trade

A trade was made between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz on Saturday, and it had fans saying the same thing.

The Clippers traded Tucker, Mo Bamba, a future second-round pick and cash to the Jazz for Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills. The Clippers are adding a player in Eubanks who has averaged 5.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 37 games this season. Mills is a reserve who has averaged 4.4 points per contest in 17 games this season.

The one player who does not fit into the mix there is Tucker, who has not played this season. The 39-year-old has been away from the Clippers, who had told him they would find a different spot for him — which they have.

Seeing Tucker being included in the trade led fans to all say the same thing — they had forgotten Tucker was still even in the NBA.

Legit forgot PJ Tucker was still in the league https://t.co/TzHIDrvNVu — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) February 1, 2025

why is PJ Tucker still in the league — Caleb (@CalebbMuse) February 1, 2025

Didn’t even know PJ Tucker was still in the league — ? (@MisterIgnorant) February 1, 2025

I didn't even know pj tucker was still in the league lol — 🎤N-jay 🏀 (@_Njay3) February 1, 2025

I lowkey thought PJ Tucker wasn’t in the league. Wow https://t.co/gr4C8DTKqa — A.O. ✌️ (@A_ToThe_izzO) February 1, 2025

Yes, Tucker is still in the league, and he’s getting paid too. He’s in the final season of a three-year, $33 million deal.

Tucker also is unlikely to play for the Jazz. He is likely to negotiate a buyout with Utah, which would allow him to sign with another team.

PJ Tucker is likely to become a buyout candidate upon being traded to the Utah Jazz. He would be allowed to sign with any team since his pre-waiver salary ($11.5 million) is less than the $12.8 million mid-level exception. — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) February 1, 2025

One benefit to the Clippers for making the trade is that it takes them below the luxury tax ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

The trade not only brings the LA Clippers below the luxury tax but gives them optionally at the deadline and buyout market. The Clippers are now $4M below the tax and have enough flexibility below the first apron. Tucker, Bamba and Mills are on expiring contracts. Eubanks has… — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 1, 2025

The Clippers entered play on Saturday 28-20. Utah is 10-36, which is the second-worst record in the NBA.