NBA execs believe Chris Paul can get this much with next contract

Chris Paul surprised many people when he proved this season that he is still capable of playing at a high level on a winning team. There has been talk that he will look to parlay that success into another massive contract, but the Phoenix Suns star may have to temper his expectations.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated spoke with NBA executives who believe Paul would likely get somewhere in the range of $60 million over three years if he enters free agency this summer. Paul has a player option worth $44.4 million, so he would have a difficult decision to make if that $60 million figure is accurate.

NBA contracts are guaranteed, so you could argue that Paul is better off signing for around $60 million if he can. He could also exercise his player option and essentially bet on himself, hoping that he has another All-Star season next year and can collect $60 million or more after the $44 million player option.

Paul is 36 and has battled injuries in recent years, which might be one reason he could choose to sign another multi-year deal and guarantee himself more money. Though, a recent report indicated he is seeking a lot more than $60 million over three years.

Paul averaged 16.4 points and 8.9 assists during the regular season. The Suns defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs and are now up 2-0 on the Denver Nuggets.

CP3 injured his shoulder in the series against L.A., but he proved with an awesome quote that he is going to do everything he can to stay on the floor.