Report: NBA owners, players want to salvage season

Nobody knows what will happen in the future regarding the coronavirus pandemic, but the NBA does have plans to resume its season.

Appearing on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines,” reporter Ramona Shelburne said the feeling among NBA owners and players is they want to finish this season rather than scrap it and prepare for next season.

“There’s a general sense among owners and players that they want to salvage the season. If that’s in July, if that’s in August, if that’s in September, so be it. I don’t think anyone wants to start a new season without crowning a champion for this season.”

It’s no surprise that this would be the position of both owners and players.

The league has massive payroll obligations to meet and took out a line of credit for over a half billion dollars. The players are concerned about not being paid and would like the income. And players — think an aging LeBron James — don’t want to lose a year of their playing career without having a shot to win a championship. And of course fans are desperate to have the league back.

There probably is a very small percentage of people who wouldn’t want the season to be resumed.