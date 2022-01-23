NBA announces punishment for Grayson Allen over Alex Caruso incident

Grayson Allen is officially being disciplined for the dirty foul that injured Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso.

The NBA announced on Sunday that the Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen has been suspended for one game after his Flagrant 2 foul on Caruso.

During Friday’s game between the Bucks and the Bulls, Caruso was going up for a layup in transition when Allen caught Caruso in the air with his left arm then swatted at Caruso with his right arm. The violent collision sent Caruso crashing to the hardwood (video here).

Allen was assessed a Flagrant 2 on the play and ejected. Milwaukee went on to win the game 94-90. But the effect of Allen’s foul lasted well beyond the final buzzer as Caruso suffered a big injury as a result of it.

The former first-round pick Allen will serve the suspension in Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a pivotal Eastern Conference contest. But some might consider the one-game suspension for Allen to be fairly light given the injury to Caruso as well as Allen’s history of dirty plays, even at the NBA level.