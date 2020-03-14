NBA ref Courtney Kirkland tests negative for coronavirus after working Jazz game

NBA official Courtney Kirkland is getting some good news after being tested for potential exposure to coronavirus.

Eric Woodyard of ESPN reported on Saturday that the veteran referee’s tests came back negative and that doctors have cleared him to resume all activities with no restrictions.

Kirkland had worked Monday’s game between the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors. Two Jazz players later tested positive for the virus, leading to the suspension of the NBA season. A scheduled game between the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday was also called off because of concerns about Kirkland, who was on the docket for that contest.

That said though, uneasiness over the virus is still at a high, especially with the news that a third NBA player has now tested positive for coronavirus.