NBA reminded players to dress appropriately for room service

NBA players are still adjusting to life inside the Walt Disney World bubble, and there have been plenty of issues early on. Apparently one of them involves players needing to put some clothes on when ordering room service.

ESPN’s Malika Andrews obtained a copy of a memo the NBA sent to players on Thursday, and it included reminders of several “campus rules.” One of them was to dress appropriately when having room service delivered.

The league sent out a memo, which was obtained by ESPN, to teams reminding them of campus rules, including: wearing face coverings/masks, dressing appropriately when receiving room service, and going through a mandatory educational session on campus rules. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 16, 2020

The NBA wants players to feel at home since they have to stay in one spot for several months, but there’s a point where comfortable becomes too comfortable. Getting room service in your underwear (or even less) would definitely qualify as too comfortable.

We know food deliveries have already caused some other issues inside the NBA bubble, so hopefully players are starting to figure things out. The regular season is scheduled to tip off in two weeks.