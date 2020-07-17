pixel 1
header
Friday, July 17, 2020

NBA reminded players to dress appropriately for room service

July 17, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Adam Silver

NBA players are still adjusting to life inside the Walt Disney World bubble, and there have been plenty of issues early on. Apparently one of them involves players needing to put some clothes on when ordering room service.

ESPN’s Malika Andrews obtained a copy of a memo the NBA sent to players on Thursday, and it included reminders of several “campus rules.” One of them was to dress appropriately when having room service delivered.

The NBA wants players to feel at home since they have to stay in one spot for several months, but there’s a point where comfortable becomes too comfortable. Getting room service in your underwear (or even less) would definitely qualify as too comfortable.

We know food deliveries have already caused some other issues inside the NBA bubble, so hopefully players are starting to figure things out. The regular season is scheduled to tip off in two weeks.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus