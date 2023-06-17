Reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year likely to be traded?

A Sixth Man of the Year Award might not be good for much these days.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein said this week on his Substack that veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon is the most likely Boston Celtics guard to be traded away this offseason. The Celtics are looking to clear out the logjam in their backcourt a bit, according to multiple reports.

Brogdon, 30, just won NBA Sixth Man of the Year for Boston with averages of 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists a game in 67 bench appearances this season. He was also a magnificent three-point shooter (44.4 percent on the year) but slowed down a bit in the postseason, in part due to an injury to his shooting arm.

This may be something of a sell-high opportunity for the Celtics on Brogdon, who has two years and $45 million left on his deal with the team. Another Boston guard is also said to be seeking a trade this summer, so the Celtics’ backcourt rotation could be looking a lot different by Opening Night 2023.