Nerlens Noel takes another shot at Kendrick Perkins over Klutch drama

Nerlens Noel thinks that you should probably check Kendrick Perkins’ back for marionette strings.

The New York Knicks big man took another shot this week at ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins. After recent reports had suggested that agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports wanted his client Tyrese Maxey out of Philadelphia, Perkins tweeted that those claims were false. Noel responded by tweeting an image of Pinocchio at Perkins.

The implication Noel appears to be making is that Perkins is a puppet of Klutch Sports as well as a liar.

Noel, a former client of Paul and Klutch, filed a lawsuit against them last month claiming tens of millions of dollars in lost wages. That led to Perkins calling him out on Twitter, to which Noel replied by hinting that Perkins was getting paid off by Klutch.

The former lottery pick Noel has certainly taken notice of Perkins defending Klutch online at seemingly every turn. Now we will have to wait and see if and how Perkins responds to Noel this time around.